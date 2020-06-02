Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There have been 686 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Schenectady County. There have been 711 recoveries which include confirmed and presumed cases.

There are 349 people in quarantine and 117 people in isolation, that number includes presumed and confirmed cases. There are 24 people being treated in the hospital, six confirmed cases and 18 presumed cases.

Officials say that there have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths.

Schenectady County is preparing for Phase Two of reopening which is set to begin June 3. Schenectady County is offering free cloth face coverings (masks) to Phase Two businesses for their employees. Masks can be requested by sending an email to manager@schenectadycounty.com or by calling (518) 388-4355.

