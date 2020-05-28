Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Officials said Thursday the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 31 due to COVID-19.
There have been 664 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 664 cases, 659 people have made a full recovery. There are 12 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.
There are 359 people in quarantine with 140 people in isolation showing symptoms.
