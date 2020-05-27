Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 31 due to COVID-19.

There have been 658 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 658 cases, 652 people have made a full recovery. There are 13 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 384 people in quarantine with 143 people in isolation showing symptoms.

