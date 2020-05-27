Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to give update at 1 p.m. from Washington D.C.

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 31 due to COVID-19.

There have been 658 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 658 cases, 652 people have made a full recovery. There are 13 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 384 people in quarantine with 143 people in isolation showing symptoms.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak