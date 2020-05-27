SCHENECTADY COUNTY (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 31 due to COVID-19.
There have been 658 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 658 cases, 652 people have made a full recovery. There are 13 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.
There are 384 people in quarantine with 143 people in isolation showing symptoms.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Now is the time to shop with unused gift cards — before it’s too late
- Uber, Lyft drivers suing NYS for unpaid unemployment benefits
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to speak at 1 p.m. from Washington, D.C.
- Walt Disney World to reopen its Florida theme parks starting July 11
- Schenectady County coronavirus update