Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (NEWS10) – Officials said Saturday the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 29 due to COVID-19 which is unchanged from Friday.

There have been 634 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 634 cases, 607 people have made a full recovery. There are 12 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 398 people in quarantine with 164 people in isolation showing symptoms.

