Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Friday that shows that there have been 650 total confirmed cases in the county. There have been 599 people who have recovered from the virus, this includes confirmed and presumed cases. There are 106 active confirmed cases in the county.

There are 343 people under mandatory quarantine and 162 people in isolation and are presumed positive. There are 12 people with confirmed cases and six with presumed cases being treating in the hospital.

There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES