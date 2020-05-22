SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Friday that shows that there have been 650 total confirmed cases in the county. There have been 599 people who have recovered from the virus, this includes confirmed and presumed cases. There are 106 active confirmed cases in the county.
There are 343 people under mandatory quarantine and 162 people in isolation and are presumed positive. There are 12 people with confirmed cases and six with presumed cases being treating in the hospital.
There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Demand for face masks has not reached its peak
- Warren County coronavirus update, one death reported
- Rennselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 22
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- Columbia County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported