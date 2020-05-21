Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 29 due to COVID-19 which is unchanged from Wednesday.

There have been 626 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 626 cases, 597 people have made a full recovery. There are 13 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 377 people in quarantine with 156 people in isolation showing symptoms.

