Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 29 due to COVID-19.

There have been 624 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 624 cases, 579 people have made a full recovery. There are 17 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 409 people in quarantine with 161 people in isolation showing symptoms.

