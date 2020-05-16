Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Saturday there have been no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county to report since Friday. This means the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 28.

There have been 594 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 594 cases, 531 people have made a full recovery. There are 14 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 438 people in quarantine with 176 people in isolation showing symptoms.

