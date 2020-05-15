Video Updates from Officials

Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Friday showing that there have been 591 accumulative cases since testing began. Of those 591 cases, 520 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 16 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes those who may not live in the county. 422 people remain under mandatory quarantine and 180 people are in isolation.

There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Schenectady County is offering free cloth face coverings (masks) to Phase 1 businesses for their employees. Masks can be requested by sending an email to manager@schenectadycounty.com or by calling (518) 388-4355.

