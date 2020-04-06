Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials said on Monday that there are 138 accumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 69 people in the hospital, this number includes patients being treated in Schenectady County who reside in another county.

592 people remain in quarantine in the county. As of Monday, 21 people have been cleared of the virus and seven people have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

