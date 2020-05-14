Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 574 total cases since testing began. Of those 574 cases, 507 have made a full recovery.
There are 17 people being treated for the virus in the hospital, this number includes those who may not live in the county. 433 remain under mandatory quarantine and 188 people are in isolation and showing symptoms.
There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
