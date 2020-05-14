Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 574 total cases since testing began. Of those 574 cases, 507 have made a full recovery.

There are 17 people being treated for the virus in the hospital, this number includes those who may not live in the county. 433 remain under mandatory quarantine and 188 people are in isolation and showing symptoms.

There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak