Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new information on Tuesday showing that there have been 566 accumulative confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 566 cases, 473 have been cleared of the virus.

There are 21 people being treated for coronavirus in the hospital, this number reflects those who may not live in the county but are being treated there. 533 people are under quarantine and 233 people are in isolation and are showing symptoms.

There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES