Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 556 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 556 cases, 451 people have made a full recovery.

There are 19 people being treated in the hospital for COVID-19, this number includes those who may not live in the county but are being treated there. 565 people are under mandatory quarantine and 254 people are in isolation and showing symptoms.

County Manager Rory Fluman extended the State of Emergency in Schenectady County 30 more days on Monday.

