Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The coronavirus report for Friday has been released, it shows that there have been 547 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 547 cases, 420 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 15 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes those who may not live in the county. 573 people remain under quarantine and there are 246 people in isolation and showing symptoms.

There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

