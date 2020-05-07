County Tracking Graphs

Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new information on Thursday showing that there have been 543 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 543 cases, 406 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 19 people being treated for the virus in the hospital, this number includes patients that may not live in Schenectady County. 626 people remain under quarantine and there are 260 people in isolation and are showing symptoms.

There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

