SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 537 accumulative positive cases in the county. Of those 537 cases, 389 people have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 19 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes patients that may not reside in the county. 678 people have been placed under quarantine and 264 people are in isolation and showing symptoms.
The county has reported 28 COVID-19 related deaths.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Equinox hosts mental health web series for Mental Health Awareness Month
- Happy National Nurses Day!
- Saratoga County coronavirus update, masks and hand sanitizer to be given out Thursday
- Great Barrington Police make major drug bust
- Schenectady County coronavirus update