Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 537 accumulative positive cases in the county. Of those 537 cases, 389 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 19 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes patients that may not reside in the county. 678 people have been placed under quarantine and 264 people are in isolation and showing symptoms.

The county has reported 28 COVID-19 related deaths.

