Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 531 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 531 cases, 386 people have made a full recovery.
There are currently 18 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes those who may live outside Schenectady County. There are 679 people under quarantine and 217 people in isolation and are showing symptoms.
There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
