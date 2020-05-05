Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 531 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 531 cases, 386 people have made a full recovery.

There are currently 18 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes those who may live outside Schenectady County. There are 679 people under quarantine and 217 people in isolation and are showing symptoms.

There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak