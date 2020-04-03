Schenectady County coronavirus update

Latest News

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials say that since the beginning of testing there have been 101 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county. 21 of those people are said to have recovered. There have been five deaths in the county, as of Friday afternoon.

335 people remain in mandatory quarantine.

The household hazardous waste event scheduled for May 8 has been canceled.

