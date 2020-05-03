Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Sunday there have been no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county to report since Saturday. This means the total number of deaths in the county is currently at 28.

There have been 512 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 512 cases, 355 people have made a full recovery. There are 20 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 710 people in quarantine with 272 people in isolation showing symptoms.

