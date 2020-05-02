Schenectady County coronavirus update

Latest News

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Saturday there has been one additional COVID-19 related death in the county to report since Friday, a woman in her 90’s. This means the total number of deaths in the county is now at 28.

There have been 506 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 506 cases, 338 people have made a full recovery. There are 18 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 714 people in quarantine with 274 people in isolation showing symptoms.

