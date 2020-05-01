Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday there have been no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county to report since Thursday. This means the total number of deaths in the county is still at 27.

There have been 495 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 472 cases, 336 people have made a full recovery. There are 19 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 687 people in quarantine with 257 people in isolation showing symptoms.

