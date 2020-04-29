Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY Co. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials confirm there are now 459 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of those, 18 are hospitalized which includes all hospitalizations regardless of county of residence. There are reportedly three people under investigation who are currently hospitalized. There are 690 isolations, 189 of those are symptomatic, with 289 recoveries.

Sadly the county reports 23 people who tested positive for the virus have died.

