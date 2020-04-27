Schenectady County coronavirus update

Breaking News
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 445 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 445 cases, 258 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 22 people being treated in the hospital, this includes patients who may not live in the county.

There are 696 people in quarantine and 179 in isolation and are showing symptoms. There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

