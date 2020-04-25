Schenectady County coronavirus update

Latest News

SCHENECTADY Co. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials confirm there are now 413 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of those, 23 are hospitalized which includes all hospitalizations regardless of county of residence. There are reportedly two people under investigation who are currently hospitalized. There are 667 isolation, 179 of those are symptomatic,, with 224 recoveries.

Sadly the county reports 22 people who tested positive for the virus have died.

Deaths

  • Over 60: 3
  • Over 70: 6
  • Over 80: 7
  • Over 90: 6

