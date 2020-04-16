Schenectady County coronavirus update, 13 deaths reported

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 279 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 279 cases, 83 people have made a full recovery.
There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. 31 people are being treated in the hospital, four of those are under investigation and do not have a lab-confirmed case.
There are 627 people under quarantine and 160 people in isolation and are symptomatic.
Schenectady County officials will be holding a Facebook live event on Friday at 11 a.m. to answer resident questions.
