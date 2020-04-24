Schenectady County coronavirus update

Breaking News
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County manager Rory Fluman said Friday morning that there have been 373 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 373 cases, 198 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 640 people in quarantine and 164 people showing symptoms and are being monitored by the county.

County Manager Rory Fluman said the county has begun coronavirus testing. He said that on Thursday and Friday they began a soft launch at Ellis Hospital’s St. Clare Campus in the old ambulance bay.

To receive a test you must be showing symptoms. Anyone looking to receive a test will have to call Ellis’ COVID-19 hotline at 518-831-7070.

Fluman said that they are making moves to establish more community testing sites. He said they are working to get tests to county doctors.

