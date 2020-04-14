Schenectady County coronavirus update, 12 deaths reported

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that 12 people have died in the county due to complications from coronavirus. There have been 249 accumulative positive cases since testing began.

There are 27 people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, this number includes patients that normally reside in other counties. 512 people are under quarantine and 160 people are symptomatic and are in isolation. There have been 71 people who have recovered from the virus.

