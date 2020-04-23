Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo defends handling of large number of unemployment claims

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 335 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 335 cases, 198 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 25 people being treated in the hospital, this includes patients that may live in another area. There are 680 people in quarantine and 160 people in isolation and are showing symptoms.

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak