Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 335 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 335 cases, 198 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 25 people being treated in the hospital, this includes patients that may live in another area. There are 680 people in quarantine and 160 people in isolation and are showing symptoms.

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

