Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 352 accumulative coronavirus cases in the county since testing began. Of those 352 cases, 134 people have made a full recovery.

There are 30 people being treated for the virus at the hospital, this includes people who may live in another area. 14 people have died due to complications with COVID-19.

There are 686 people under quarantine and 201 people in isolation and showing symptoms.

