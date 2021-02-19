Schenectady County coronavirus update 02/19

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Schenectady County men, one in his 70s the other in his 80s, have died following a positive coronavirus diagnosis. The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the county now stands at 139.

Officials also announced 19 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 241 current active cases in the county.

Of the active cases, 22 currently require hospital treatment.

A total of 594 people are in quarantine following a potential exposure to the virus and 316 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

Schenectady County has received notice that their shipment of 500 first dose and 500 second dose vaccines has been delayed. County staff is currently reaching out to affected individuals, and appointments will be rescheduled as soon as the County receives its allotted vaccines. Second dose appointments are being given priority over first dose appointments.

The County has managed to administer 176 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccines administered to 3,563.