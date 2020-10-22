Schenectady County confirms new positive cases in coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has reported six new cases of Coronavirus. They also reported six cases require hospitalization.

The current total of active cases in the county is forty-two.

A total of 334 Schenectady residents are currently in quarantine after potential exposure to the virus.

Seventy-five people are being isolated, this includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives, and hospitalized positives.