Schenectady County confirms new positive cases in coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has reported six new cases of Coronavirus. They also reported six cases require hospitalization.
The current total of active cases in the county is forty-two.
A total of 334 Schenectady residents are currently in quarantine after potential exposure to the virus.
Seventy-five people are being isolated, this includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives, and hospitalized positives.
- Candidate for 19th Congressional District discusses the issues with News10
- Dems, GOP want stimulus package deal before Election Day
- Candidate for State Senate 51st District discusses the issues with News10
- Warren County OKs adding “Green Amendment” to New York constitution
- Virtual learning especially challenging for English language learners