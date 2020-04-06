Schenectady County closes two parks

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials have closed two popular parks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Plotterkill Preserve and the Indiankill Nature Preserve are closed until further notice.
Plotterkill Preserve
Mariaville Rd, Rotterdam, NY 12306
Indiankill Nature Preserve
Hetcheltown Rd, Schenectady, New York 12302
