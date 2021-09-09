Schenectady County awarded almost $600K to support COVID response

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is being awarded almost $600K to support health care workers and COVID-19 prevention, announced Congressman Paul Tonko. The award is being administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan.

“Our health care workers have battled on the frontlines these last 19 months to keep us safe,” said Tonko. “As our Capital Region continues to see spikes in COVID cases and hospitalizations, it is even more critical that these heroes are delivered the resources they need.”

The funding is being distributed to help communities address: