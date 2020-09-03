Schenectady County asking public to submit coronavirus school reopening-related questions to health dept.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is asking the public to submit their COVID-19 school reopening-related questions to the County’s public health department (SCPHS).

The questions will be used to create a comprehensive resource of frequently asked questions for

parents and the community. The responses will be posted on the County’s website on September 11, 2020.

“Like myself, many parents and educators have questions about how COVID-19 will affect the

upcoming school year,” said County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health and

Human Services Committee. “Creating a resource of frequently asked questions will hopefully

alleviate some of the fear and frustration they may have as we all navigate these unprecedented

times.”

“The County is working closely with our local school districts to provide them with the most up-to-date guidance and give them the support they need,” said County Legislator Peggy King, Chair of the

Education and Libraries Committee. “I encourage parents, students, education professionals –

anyone with an education-related question – to submit it to the County, so Public Health can create a

comprehensive list of responses.”

Questions can be submitted online at the County’s website, by emailing publichealth@schenectadycounty.com, or by texting (518) 314-0562. The deadline for submitting questions is 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Schenectady County Public Health Services reportedly conducts regular conference calls with school

superintendents, administrators and nurses to discuss NYS Education Department and NYS

Department of Health reopening guidance and is also planning training sessions to work through

practice scenarios that may come up in schools as they reopen.

