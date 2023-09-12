SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Airport is receiving federal aid to rehabilitate the taxiways, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, and secure new taxiway lighting. The $2.1M grant is part of the seventh package of awards from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already tackling some of our nation’s most pressing infrastructure needs — devoting significant funding to fixing our airports, roads, and bridges, upgrading our transit systems, and much more,” said Congressman Paul Tonko. “Today, we are seeing those investments make a positive difference in the daily lives of those I serve in the Capital Region.”

The Schenectady County Airport also received a grant in the sixth round of awards from the FAA to reconstruct the airport apron and apron lighting. In the seventh round, the FAA awarded over $1 billion to airports in 48 states and 2 U.S. territories.