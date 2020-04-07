Schenectady County advances pandemic property tax and foreclosure relief package

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature says three resolutions that promise immediate, emergency property tax relief passed the Ways and Means committee on Monday.

“The last thing anyone should be worried about right now is losing a home or businesses through tax foreclosure. … While many residents are out of work and businesses are closed, Schenectady County won’t penalize them for paying for necessities before their property taxes.” Jeff McDonald, Vice-Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature

Now out of committee—meaning that legislators on the county’s Ways and Means committee approved the measures—the resolutions will be taken up—discussed and decided on—by the full legislature on April 14.

If passed by the full legislature, the resolutions would lessen the financial burdens for homeowners and business owners throughout the county. Two resolutions cancel the first three months of interest on county property taxes, and the third delays foreclosures until 2021.

You can read the meeting minutes from Monday night’s legislature meeting here:

Or, you can check out the Facebook Live they broadcast:

