SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady continues to see opioid overdose numbers rise this summer.

Schenectady Police responded to two suspected fatal overdoses Aug. 24-25, bringing the total to 15 suspected overdose deaths since July. The department is actively working with treatment centers and county leadership to hold naloxone trainings and raise awareness about available resources for those struggling with opioid abuse.

Lieutenant Ryan Macherone said the recent spike in overdose deaths is causing more people to come out and learn about how they can help.

“I think we can look there,” Macherone said. “These are individuals who may be affected by this, maybe not, or just want to be in the right place at the right time and save somebody if they can so I think that’s really a positive here.”

There are multiple training sessions scheduled for the upcoming week, including:

NYS OASAS at the Engine Hill Community Center 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Aug. 30

Schenectady County Public Health Services & New Choices Recovery Center in the McChesney Room at the Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Sept. 6

Resources are also available at the Schenectady Police Department.