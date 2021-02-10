Schenectady confirms new death in COVID update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady county department of health confirmed another death due to the coronavirus. The patient was a woman in her 80s.

With the recent death, the to-date total for COVID fatalities is 134. Also in the County’s COVID-19 update, 51 new cases were confirmed. The new daily positivity rate was announced at 5.1%.

The County also announced in the update that Ellis Hospital, in Schenectady, has 52 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. To date, a total of 9,514 patients have recovered from the Virus.