Schenectady confirms new death in COVID update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady county department of health confirmed another death due to the coronavirus. The patient was a woman in her 80s.

With the recent death, the to-date total for COVID fatalities is 134. Also in the County’s COVID-19 update, 51 new cases were confirmed. The new daily positivity rate was announced at 5.1%.

The County also announced in the update that Ellis Hospital, in Schenectady, has 52 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. To date, a total of 9,514 patients have recovered from the Virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report