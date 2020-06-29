Schenectady Community College to hold drive through commencement

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Class of 2020 Schenectady Community College graduates will receive their diplomas in a drive-through commencement Monday, June 29 at 4 p.m. The event will be streamed live on YouTube.
Graduates will stay in their vehicles and receive their degrees/certificates one at a time on stage. The ceremony will take place in the Main Parking Lot.
