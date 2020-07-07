Schenectady Community College lectures to be taught virtually in fall

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- SUNY Schenectady announced Tuesday its Fall 2020 classes will be conducted virtually. The college said it will hold a limited number of lab classes on-campus.

SUNY Schenectady will be giving health assessments to students who will be attending on-campus lab classes. They will also use social distancing by sectioning of lab space and cleaning procedures to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.

Students will be required to wear a mask on campus except when six feet or more apart. Hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the campus.

“We understand that this may be frustrating to some students who were looking forward to a full return to campus, but this is the best approach for us to take in order to keep them safe while they focus on their academic studies,” President Dr. Steady Moono said.

“Support services remain available for our students and over the past several months, our faculty and staff have shown an incredible commitment to helping our students succeed. We will use all of our means to help our students navigate the upcoming semester,” said President Moono.

Online support for advisement, IT support, and tutoring will be available. Students without a laptop will be able to loan one and the food pantry will stay open. The college is also offering limited face-to-face visits appointments.