Schenectady Community Action Program wins $850K grant for released prisoners

Prison cells. (Eric Ward / Unsplash)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The federal Department of Labor is awarding the Schenectady Community Action Program a grant totaling $849,892 to help incarcerated individuals integrate after release.

The funds will go to vital transition services for those individuals, like workforce reentry training, job preparation, education, legal aid, counseling, and career exploration.

Congressman Paul D. Tonko announced the grant award Thursday afternoon. “We have a brief window of opportunity to help these folks succeed at finding meaningful employment that helps them rebuild while being a positive force for their communities and our regional economy,” he said in a statement.

The grant supports SCAP’s general mission as it continues to develop solutions to the problem of poverty, which disproportionately affects incarcerated individuals both before and after their serving their sentences.

