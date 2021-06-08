Schenectady Co. COVID update June 8

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 8. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate is .5%

There are 32 people on quarantine and another 47 on isolation which includes those who have tested positive. A total of 13,182 Schenectady County residents have tested positive for COVID. There have been 12,697 recoveries.

The county has seen 161 deaths from COVID. Five people, including those from counties other than Schenectady, are hospitalized at Ellis Medicine.

Schenectady County Public Health Services has administered 15,886 first doses of COVID vaccine. In the past 24 hours, they have administered 40 first doses.