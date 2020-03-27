Schenectady closes city playgrounds

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady has closed all of its municipal playgrounds and equipment to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Officials say it comes after direction from the New York State Department of Parks and Recreation. This also includes all basketball courts, tennis courts, and other facilities within the parks.

Due to the closure of the Schenectady County Compost Facility, the collection of yard waste will be postponed until further notice. The City will let people know when the service resumes.

LATEST STORIES: