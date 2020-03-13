Schenectady City Schools to close for a week

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady City School District will be closed from March 16 until March 20. A tweet from the district says it is in anticipation of Schenectady County declaring a limited state of emergency due to concerns over coronavirus.
The district says they will give an update next week. They say check their website for lessons and instruction, instructions for picking up meals and for regular updates.
