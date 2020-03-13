Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces first death in NY related to coronavirus

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Schenectady City Schools to close for a week

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady City School District will be closed from March 16 until March 20. A tweet from the district says it is in anticipation of Schenectady County declaring a limited state of emergency due to concerns over coronavirus.

The district says they will give an update next week. They say check their website for lessons and instruction, instructions for picking up meals and for regular updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak