Schenectady City School District Educational Foundation donates $3,000 to Weekend Backpack Program

SCHENECTADY, NY. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City School District Educational Foundation donated $3,000 toward the Weekend Backpack Program to help 38 students and their families in Schenectady in response to the closure of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38 students are currently on a waiting list to be placed in the backpack program. The program will give critical resources and products to the families during this hard time.

“With schools closed, there is more and more stress put on our neighbors, so our Board decided to help these 38 families by insuring they will receive backpacks each Friday to supplement their weekend meals,” said Gordon Zuckerman, President of the Schenectady City School District Educational Foundation.

The Weekend Backpack Program serves about 1,000 Schenectady students who are handed a backpack every Friday filled with nutritious food to take home. The recipients of the backpacks are students who otherwise would not have access to nutritional food during the weekend.

Each backpack that is given to a student reportedly costs around $200 for one student for the entire school year. The program has partnered with the Schenectady City School District, The Schenectady Foundation, Schenectady City Mission, as well as other local groups.

The Schenectady City School District Educational Foundation gives supplemental funding to provide better learning experiences and opportunities for Schenectady City School District students. The Foundation has given 370 grants worth over $302,000 since its start in 2006.

For additional information about the Foundation or to make a donation, head to the Foundation’s website here, or check their Facebook page at Schenectady Schools Foundation.

