Schenectady City School District announces 2021 Teacher of the Year winner

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an announcement on Friday afternoon, Schenectady City School District announced the winner of the 2021 SCSD Teacher of the Year: Rick DeCarr, a 6th grade ELA/Social Studies teacher at Oneida Middle School. The surprise presentation was announced during one of DeCarr’s afternoon remote class.

During one of DeCarr’s online lessons on Google Meet, Schenectady City School District Interim Superintendent Aaron Bochniak stopped by to let the teacher and students know of his win.

DeCarr has been teaching for 13 years and says he has learned so much during his career, mainly from his students.

Bochniak credits his ability to seamlessly transfer to remote learning, something he had been doing long before the pandemic, for being one of many reasons behind him earning the title of 2021 Teacher of the Year.