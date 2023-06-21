SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For over a year, the City of Schenectady has been collecting data to help justify lowering the speed limit to as low as 25 miles per hour. Discussions started after residents around Kings Road shared frustrations about vehicles speeding through and causing car crashes, some even hitting homes and businesses.

“So speeding has been an issue in the city of Schenectady, and it seems to be getting more so on a regular basis,” Marion Porterfield, City Council President, said. “And all over the city. It’s not a problem that is confined to any one neighborhood.

The city plans to shut down the Kings Road Bridge in December for construction, which will cause even more traffic issues on Kings Road.

Mayor Gary McCarthy said the city installed speed humps as a part of a pilot program and has been collecting data from six radar cameras on Kings Road.

But some city council members point out data was only measured when there was an increased police presence, and the data that was collected before should also be reviewed.

Even though the City Engineer can change the speed limit, according to the city’s code, that can not be done on main roads. So, city officials are in talks with the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“So he’s working with them to make sure that we can change the speed limit on that particular stretch of road, but beyond that, we are also looking at other high-traffic areas,” Porterfield said.

Which will require more studies and data. But Mayor McCarthy says the city plans to create a new crosswalk to help with pedestrian and bicycle traffic within the next two weeks.

“I wanna take this information and do it in partnership with the neighbors, with DOT, with our professional staff, and then be able to hopefully formulate a plan and policy implementation that we’ll be able to use city-wide in Schenectady and other communities would be able to benefit from our research,” he said.