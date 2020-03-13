Schenectady City Hall closed to the public for at least a week

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady City Hall will be closed at least through Friday, March 20. Garbage collection, water, and sewer services will continue but non-essential city services will also be shut down.

Public meetings are postponed until further notice.

Permits issued by the city for St. Patrick’s Day events have been revoked. The city plans to keep residents updated through its website, social media, and local news outlets.

Contacts for residents

City Hall- 518-382-5199

Mayor’s Office- 518-382-5000/ MayorsOffice@schenectadyny.gov

Emergency building code situations call 911 dispatch

Department of Utilities (streetlight outages, temporary no parking requests, traffic sign inquiries)- 518-382-5065/ nonemergencyrequests@schenectadyny.gov

Malfunctioning traffic signals- 518-630-0911

Bureau of Receipts-(property owners and members of the public are encouraged to make payments online or by mail) 518-382-5016

City Clerks Office (birth, death, marriage certificates)- 518-382-5035

LATEST STORIES: