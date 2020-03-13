Breaking News
Schenectady City Hall closed to the public for at least a week

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady City Hall will be closed at least through Friday, March 20. Garbage collection, water, and sewer services will continue but non-essential city services will also be shut down.

Public meetings are postponed until further notice.

Permits issued by the city for St. Patrick’s Day events have been revoked. The city plans to keep residents updated through its website, social media, and local news outlets.

Contacts for residents

  • City Hall- 518-382-5199
  • Mayor’s Office- 518-382-5000/ MayorsOffice@schenectadyny.gov
  • Emergency building code situations call 911 dispatch
  • Department of Utilities (streetlight outages, temporary no parking requests, traffic sign inquiries)- 518-382-5065/ nonemergencyrequests@schenectadyny.gov
  • Malfunctioning traffic signals- 518-630-0911
  • Bureau of Receipts-(property owners and members of the public are encouraged to make payments online or by mail) 518-382-5016
  • City Clerks Office (birth, death, marriage certificates)- 518-382-5035

