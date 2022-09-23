A Schenectady church is celebrating a centennial tonight.

“This church has been through a lot over those hundred years and we’re just so excited about celebrating 100 years being here in the city of Schenectady,” says church member John Hodorowski.

The church was established 1922 in Schenectady, now known as Liberty Church New York since 2018. Tonight, they’re celebrating that monumental mile marker by kicking it off with an h’orderves hour, historical presentation throughout the years and a service. The mission of the liberty church is a simple one.

“That’s what Jesus called us to do is love our neighbors right and that’s what we do,” says “happy” member Lydia Lilly Colon.

Three years ago, the church joined care portal national nonprofit organization. Helping over 1,100 families in Schenectady.

Church members say it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of church with such longevity and a significant place in the community. Qualities not lost on the younger faithful

“The best part about this church is that I’m able to be on the worship team and then I’m able to praise the Lord” Jason Otero. “I agree,” added David Pickett.

Pastor Graham-Parker has a message for the community, they are not finished with doing the lord’s work.

“We love the city we love being here we are mindful of a challenge but we’ll hopeful for its future,” says Pastor Graham-Parker