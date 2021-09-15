Schenectady Cares programs next phase

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Schenectady Cares announced its second phase to help individuals, post-overdose to quickly connecting to information to counselors and peers at New Choices Recovery Center and Catholic Charities offering services.

The Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI) program helps those with substance use disorders in need of assistance to simply walk into the department and connect to services.

“We know that going to a police officer for assistance with substance use may not be comfortable for everyone,” said Lieutenant Ryan Macheronewe “That is why the program is evolving.”

We will help our partners connect with individuals, who will reach out to offer services that aim to lessen the risk of subsequent overdoses and seek to engage individuals in an array of services.

There is no obligation to participate, and no penalty for not accepting assistance said Macheronewe.

On July 23, 2019, the Schenectady Police Department, guided by PAARI launched Schenectady Care, in an innovative program to help individuals with addiction and recovery services.

For further information contact: rmacherone@schenectadyny.gov